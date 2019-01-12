HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home went up in flames in Homestead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near South Homestead Boulevard, off of Southeast Eighth Street, Friday night.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to any nearby homes.

The trailer was completely destroyed in the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

