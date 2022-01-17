MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Groups of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders and bicyclists have taken over South Florida roadways in a return to a dangerous annual tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the the riders on off-road vehicles as they headed south from Broward County and into Miami-Dade, just before 5 p.m., Monday.

The bikers were seen cutting into traffic, popping wheelies and performing other stunts.

Bicyclists were also seen taking part of the event. Several dozen were seen riding alongside cars on Interstate 95.

At one point, a rider abandoned his dirt bike in the middle of a busy intersection and hopped on an ATV. A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was seen getting out of an unmarked SUV and removing the dirt bike from the road.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.