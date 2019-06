NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - When you are heading down the road, don’t forget to “mrege.”

A misspelled “merge” sign was spotted on Northwest 79th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear how long the sign has been on the road. However, it appears to be from recent construction.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.