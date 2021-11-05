GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (WSVN) — A Missouri man ended up hitting the jackpot, all thanks to a little urging from his wife.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the couple from Jackson County were the sole winners of a Oct. 23 jackpot.

“My wife forced me to pull over and buy a Lottery ticket because I was wanting to get home and watch the football game,” the husband shared. “So I pulled over and bought the Lottery ticket out of frustration.”

That lottery ticket turned out to be worth $2.4 million.

Lottery officials did not identify the couple. And they did not say if the couple has any immediate plans for the money.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.