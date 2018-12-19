Missing woman case becomes death investigation in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials believe a South Florida woman who went missing in Sunrise is most likely dead.

Police have released new details in the disappearance of Jeneen Catanzaro who was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 2.

Relatives said Catanzaro has bipolar disorder and is anorexic.

It has been three weeks since the 29-year-old was last seen along New River Circle and Weston Road in Sunrise.

The investigation has been extended to local hospitals and a recently repossessed vehicle, but officials still have not found her.

Authorities are not saying why they believe Catanzaro is dead.

If you have any information that can help locate Catanzaro, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.