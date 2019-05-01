Missing woman, 3 children found safe

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies have located a missing woman and her three children.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has located 13-year-old Dexter Kearnes, 9-year-old Kraven Kearnes, 5-year-old Makayla Dyer and their mother, 35-year-old Amanda Fuller-Kegley.

The three were reported missing Wednesday morning. However, just after 4 p.m., deputies announced that they were found.

_____

