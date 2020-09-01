Toddler found wandering around Lauderdale Lakes parking lot reunited with family

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long search for a toddler who went missing out of Lauderdale Lakes came to an end in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the toddler was found in the parking lot of Pacific Point Place complex located at 3700 Pacific Point Place at approximately 3 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials received the call that the child, believed to be between 1 and 2 years of age, was found alone.

Deputies said she appeared to have wandered away from her apartment.

She appeared to be in good health according to authorities but was still checked out by medical personnel and reunited with her family.

