HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely found a previously missing 17-year-old boy with autism, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Nicolas Bermudez was found just after 12:30 p.m. after going missing from Hialeah on Monday.

