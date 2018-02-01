NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a 15-year-old boy with autism who went missing in North Lauderdale has been located safe.

Dion Leroy had been last seen at his home at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a blue and black checkered shirt and black jeans.

Hours later, a BSO spokesperson tweeted the teen had been found unharmed.

