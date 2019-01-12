MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing teenage girl has been found safe and sound, one day after her loved ones came under fire while looking for her in Miami Gardens.

Authorities said they found 15-year-old Janiya Johnson early Saturday morning, close to where her family was shot at while searching for her on Friday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the teen’s mother, uncle and aunt confronted 21-year-old William Brice on her whereabouts near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 23rd Avenue Road when he shot at them.

Rescue crews transported the injured family members to Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting triggered a manhunt for Brice and the missing girl.

Brice turned himself in Friday night. He now faces attempted murder charges.

The victims continue to recover in the hospital.

Florida Department of Children and Families officials said they’ve opened up an investigation.

