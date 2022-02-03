SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A frantic search for a dog that can’t see or hear is now found along with another missing pooch.

After two days of being lost and alone, two-year-old Jolene is back home with her family.

“Imagine you’re a lost dog in a street, you don’t hear and you don’t see well,” said Jessica Nardo.

Jolene is deaf and partially blind, which just added to the stress her owner Nardo was feeling.

She said somehow Jolene made it out of their Southwest Miami-Dade home Monday afternoon, and since then Nardo was out searching by foot, in the car, handing out flyers, and posted on social media.

All of a sudden she got a hopeful message Wednesday, from someone that thought they may have found her pup.

“When I called and we facetimed, I saw that is was a little Shiatsu,” said Nardo.

She was disappointed but didn’t give up. Nardo continued to search and that was when she ran into a mail man and explained what she was doing.

“He was like, ‘man it’s so funny, I just heard a couple told me they just lost their dog,'” said Nardo.

Putting the pieces together Nardo realized the Shiatsu someone else found earlier belonged to that couple.

So she helped reunite them. It wasn’t long until karma returned the favor.

“Then 15 minutes later, I got the phone call about Jolene,” said Nardo.

Someone found her dog about a mile and a half away from her home.

Nardo wasted no time driving over.

“As I got there sure enough Jojo was sad, scared, happy, you know, she’s still really dirty and scraped up but she’s definitely happy to be home, she’s just so tired,” said Nardo.

Nardo said this reunion wouldn’t have been possible without the help of her neighbors and everyone who spent the last two days tirelessly searching for Jolene.

“I know people are gonna be like, ‘It’s just a dog,’ but they’re never just dogs, never just cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, you know, whatever, they’re never just the animal they are like a part of you,” said Nardo.

