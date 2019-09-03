Missing Pompano Beach teen with autism found safe

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have safely located a missing Pompano Beach teenager diagnosed with autism.

Deputies said Davon Spencer, 14, was last seen at his home along the 4500 block of West McNab Road, at around 5:10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to deputies, Spencer suffers from autism and is non-verbal.

He was found safe at around 10:30 p.m.

