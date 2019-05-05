Missing persons exhibit held at FIU raises awareness of unsolved cases

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Department hosted an exhibit at Florida International University aiming to raise awareness about missing people in several unsolved cases.

Hundreds of photos and sketches of unidentified men, women and children filled a room at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The exhibit, organized in observance of Missing and Unidentified Persons Month, gave residents an opportunity to learn more about resources and safety techniques. It also provided information about local unsolved cases. like the one of Liliana and Daniella Moreno, the mother and daughter from Doral who went missing back in May 2016.

“You saw these in the movies and think, ‘That’s not going to happen to me,'” said Eduardo Moreno, Liliana’s brother and Daniella’s uncle, “but the reality is different. We hope to find them and know what happened, so every day you think that you can find information that can help us.”

Officials said they hope the event will lead to new information that will help them provide closure for some families.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.