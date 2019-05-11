Missing Pembroke Pines teen spotted near Dunkin’ Donuts on Pines Blvd

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a teenage girl who went missing in Pembroke Pines has been spotted at a local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Saturday night, Pembroke Pines Police tweeted that 15-year-old Isabel Rodriguez had been spotted at the doughnut shop located at 17720 Pines Blvd.

Prior to this sighting, she was last seen walking in the area of Northwest 207th Terrace and Third Street, possibly in the company of a male juvenile, Wednesday.

UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Isabel Rodriguez was recently sighted at the Dunkin Donuts located at 17720 Pines Blvd. She may currently be in the area of the park located directly next to the Silver Lakes community. If you have info regarding her whereabouts, please contact police. https://t.co/abktkDlXrR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) May 12, 2019

Investigators said Rodriguez may currently be in the area of the park located next to the Silver Lakes community.

Police said the teen stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 95 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.

