PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl who went missing from her Pembroke Pines home last week has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Pembroke Pines Police said Sanura Domond was safely located and reunited with her family at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The family shared a photo that captured Sanura and her stepmother reuniting for the first time since she went missing on June 15.

According to the family, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the 15-year-old in Pompano Beach.

Police said Sanura is in good health.

Earlier Wednesday, her family held a news conference to ask the public to help them find their daughter. She was found several hours later.

