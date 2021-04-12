Missing Pasco County girl found safe

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Pasco County after she was found safe.

According to investigators, Montana Breseman was last seen along the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey, Monday.

UPDATE: Montana Breseman was located and is safe in Tampa. Thank you everyone for sharing! pic.twitter.com/gf0P4nyItu — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 13, 2021

On Tuesday morning, authorities said Breseman was found safe in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.