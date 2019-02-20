Missing NW Miami-Dade woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s found safe

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police said they have located a woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who was reported missing in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Fifty-six-year-old Wanda Smith had been last seen wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants near the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street, around 1 a.m., Tuesday night.

#UPDATE: Wanda Smith has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/fTmBBf1fCz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 22, 2019

Friday afternoon, police confirmed Smith had been safely recovered.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.