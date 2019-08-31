Missing North Florida girl found safe

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has cancelled a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who had disappeared from her home in northern Florida after she was found safe.

Officials said Savannah Gulley had been last seen at her Lake City residence in Columbia County, located along the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace, Saturday.

Sunday evening, officials confirmed the teen had been located and is safe.

