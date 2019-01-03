Missing Miramar woman believed dead, husband named person of interest

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a woman who has been missing for months may no longer be alive, and her husband has been named a person of interest in the case.

Police are now investigating the missing persons case of 55-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons as a homicide. Clemons was last seen Sunday, May 20, 2018.

However, it was soon revealed that her car wallet, passport and car were all still at her apartment.

Police said Clemons’ husband, Jack Freeman, initially spoke to police, but he is now no longer cooperating.

Family members of Clemons made a public plea for information.

“We just don’t know what happened, and that’s what were gonna know,” said Clemons’ sister Sylvia Clemons. “What happened between the time that she was with me and the time that she was supposed to show up at work. Why didn’t she show up at work? That’s not something she would do.”

If you have any information on this case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

