MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have called off a search after a missing Miami teen was found safe.

Seventeen-year-old Samuel Williams has returned home and is in good health, Saturday.

Samuel Williams has returned home and is in good health. Thank you all for the retweets. https://t.co/CZlXdxeYsP — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 8, 2019

The teen had going missing in the area of Northeast 65th Street and 167th Avenue, Thursday.

