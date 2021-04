A missing South Florida teen has been found safe.

Brianna Claro, 13, was picked up on surveillance video getting into a car near Northwest 60th Street and 13th Avenue in Miami on Friday.

Her family said they don’t know why she took off or who was in the car.

Miami Police said Claro was found in good health and has now been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.