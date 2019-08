MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Springs teenager who left behind a concerning note has been found safe.

According to family, Prisilla Gonzalez, 16, was last seen at home, along the 500 block of Payne Drive, at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

She has been located. Thank you all for your assistance. More details to follow. https://t.co/D73AYaZJcc — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) August 8, 2019

She was found at around 8:15 p.m.

