MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a missing teenage girl.

Officials said 17-year-old Brithany Martine, has special needs and went missing from Miami Senior High School, Monday morning.

She was found safe on Wednesday in Minnesota.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez released an update on Twitter reading in part, “Our detectives have done an excellent job on this case and continue working with external partners to gather information as this remains an active investigation with possible criminal involvement.”

Her family thinks she may have been trying to go to California to visit a relative.

