Missing Miami man with autism found safe at hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man with autism who was reported missing in Miami has been located at a local hospital, police said.

Forty-year-old Shaun Dozier went missing in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 58th Street, around 7 a.m., Friday.

Shaun Dozier has been located at a local hospital and is being reunited with family. https://t.co/lwtVQoxQte — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 3, 2019

Dozier had been last seen wearing a red, white and black striped shirt with blue jeans.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Dozier was found safe and has reunited with his family.

