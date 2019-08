MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly missing Miami man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Gabriel Cesin, 75, was reported missing from 1997 SW 17th Court at around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

According to police, Cesin was found and recovered in good health by Coral Gables Police.

