Missing Miami Gardens elderly man found safe

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said 84-year-old Sergio Galguera was last seen in the area of Northwest 158th Street and 52nd Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

Please cancel #MissingPerson flyer. Sergio Galguera has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word. @crimestoppers305 pic.twitter.com/WGGkUCvkee — Miami Gardens Police Dept. (@MGPDFL) August 1, 2019

Investigators said Galguera was driving a white 1998 Toyota 4Runner.

Just after 7 p.m., police confirmed he was found safe and was back home.

