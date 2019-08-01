Missing Miami Gardens elderly man found safe

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly man who went missing in Miami Gardens.
Miami Gardens Police said 84-year-old Sergio Galguera was last seen in the area of Northwest 158th Street and 52nd Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.
Investigators said Galguera was driving a white 1998 Toyota 4Runner.
Just after 7 p.m., police confirmed he was found safe and was back home.
