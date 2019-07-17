Missing Miami elderly woman found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have safely located an elderly woman, one week after she went missing.

Detectives said 84-year-old Mary Yolanda Giraldo Aristizabal had been last seen near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street, July 15.

She stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 123 pounds and had been last seen wearing a black dress with yellow stripes.

UPDATE: Ms. Mary Yolanda Giraldo Aristizabal has been located in good health. https://t.co/6Ltp51uSQs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 22, 2019

Monday evening, police confirmed Giraldo Aristizabal has been located in good health.

