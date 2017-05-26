Search underway for missing homeless man in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a homeless man who went missing in Davie under suspicious circumstances last month.

According to Davie Police, 59-year-old Larry Walter Smith was last seen by his employer on April 20 at 13223 SW 16th St.

Smith was living in the area of Southwest 26th Street and Southwest 136th Avenue at the time of his disappearance. All of his property, including his two dogs, was still present in the area.

Officials said Smith stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive green T-shirt and camo-colored shorts.

