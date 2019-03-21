Missing man found dead behind abandoned building in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies said a man who was reported missing has been found dead in Tamarac.

Forty-year-old Mackoni Hall was found dead on Wednesday morning behind an abandoned building in the 3700 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

A contractor reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office after he found Hall’s body behind the building at around 11:30 a.m.

The Hollywood man was last seen alive on March 13 at around 2 p.m. leaving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

BSO continues to search for the victim’s vehicle, which was said to be a gold 2008 Dodge Caliber with a Florida tag 344YVA.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this man’s death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.