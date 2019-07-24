Missing lobster diver found dead off Hillsboro Beach

OFF HILLSBORO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – After several first responders responded to a call about a missing lobster diver off of Hillsboro Beach, he was found dead hours later.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the scene, just off the shore from the Hillsboro Inlet area, at around 8:40 a.m., Wednesday.

#UPDATE The @USCG suspends its search for a 60-year-old man, who fell from his boat, approximately half a mile from Hillsboro Inlet after @browardsheriff divers found the missing man. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 24, 2019

Officials said the 60-year-old man was with a group of people participating in lobster mini-season when he fell off his boat.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the agencies’ boats could be seen surrounding a diving buoy.

After a lengthy search by rescue divers, they were called off as law enforcement and Coast Guard officials shifted into search-and-recovery mode for the missing man.

At around 1:30 p.m., other mini-season divers located his body underwater and reported it to the authorities.

Broward Sheriff’s Office divers retrieved the body and brought it back to shore in Pompano Beach.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, this is the first missing diver call since lobster mini-season started.

BSO is investigating the incident.

