Missing Jacksonville siblings found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two missing siblings from Jacksonville have been found safe.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 5-year-old Bri’ya and 6-year-old Braxton Williams have been found.

Great News! The Florida AMBER Alert for Braxton and Bri'ya Williams of Jacksonville has been resolved. The children are safe. Thank you for sharing! #FLAMBERhttps://t.co/GVkvOAw0Cv — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 17, 2019

According to Fox 30, sources say the siblings were found in the woods.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the siblings after they disappeared from their front yard on Sunday morning.

The AMBER Alert has since been cancelled.

Family members are filled with emotions right now learning the news that Braxton & Bri’ya Williams are safe. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/LefkrlO3Se — Dani Bozzini (@DaniANjax) December 17, 2019

