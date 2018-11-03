HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old boy who went missing in Homestead has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the missing child alert for Jason Cairoza, just after midnight, Sunday.

Officials said the teen had been last seen along the 300 block of Northeast 26th Terrace, Saturday.

UPDATE: The #FLMissingChild Alert for Jason Cairoza has been canceled. The child has been safely recovered. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 4, 2018

Investigators confirmed Cairoza was safely recovered in a tweet.

