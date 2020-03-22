Missing Homestead man found safe

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing Homestead man has been safely located after police sought the public’s help in finding him.

Javaris Campbell, 21, went missing after he was last seen walking out of an assisted living facility in the area of The Villages of Homestead Community, at around 9 p.m., Saturday.

Police said he was wearing black jogging pants and a green hoodie.

