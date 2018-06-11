HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken family is searching for answers after, police said, a man was found dead near his Hollywood home after he went missing over the weekend.

Joane Bernard fought back tears as she talked about her father, Roosevelt Bernard.

“For someone to do something like this to him, it’s not fair that he had to suffer like that,” she said.

According to Hollywood Police, the body of the family patriarch was found on Monday several houses down from his home on Washington Street and 29th Avenue.

“He does everything he can to help everyone else despite himself, you know?” said Joane. “He’s a really good dad. He does everything he can to take care of us.”

The tragic saga started Saturday, when the 68-year-old disappeared. Loved ones said he was supposed to show up for his son’s baby shower but never arrived.

It didn’t take his family long to suspect foul play.

“Everything he owned was still home, everything,” said Joane. “He would never leave without his phone. He would never leave without his wallet.”

The family’s worst nightmare became a reality two days later. Bernard’s body was found in an empty lot down the street from his house.

“They found him over here, in these bushes over here,” said Jeffrey Alexander, the victim’s nephew.

Shortly after, his son, who is a South Florida police officer, made a disturbing discovery inside the family home.

“He found a speck of blood on the floor between the cracks in the tiles,” said Alexander. “He found — the door is white, so he found a handprint with blood on it. It seemed like it was smeared a little bit.”

Detectives have not provided further details about their investigation

Meanwhile, Bernard’s family said they only want one thing.

“We need justice and closure,” said Joane. “Really, we need to know why.”

If you have any information on this investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

