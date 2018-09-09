Missing FSU student from SW Miami-Dade found alive

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida State University sophomore from South Florida who went missing last Wednesday has been found alive, authorities said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday on social media that 19-year-old Justin Shields was located.

Meanwhile, his sister, Ashley Shields, thanked everyone who helped in the search on Twitter.

My brother, Justin Shields, has been found alive. Thank everyone so much for helping us search. We couldn’t have done this without you all and the lord. God is more than good. — ashley🌟 (@ashleyy_shields) September 9, 2018

Justin Shields, a South Florida native, graduated from Coral Reef High School in Southwest Miami-Dade.

