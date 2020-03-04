Missing Fort Lauderdale man found dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has confirmed that a body found on Friday belongs to that of a man reported missing earlier this week.

The body was found at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Twenty-three-year-old Gerson Jacob Ramos was found dead at 3321 SW 15th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale after he had been reported missing Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said Ramos was last seen at 1 a.m. Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police had said Ramos was armed when he went missing and urged the public to use caution in assisting the police.

Detectives believe that Ramos’ death was a suicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

