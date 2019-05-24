Missing Fort Lauderdale girl, 11, found safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the northern part of Fort Lauderdale has been found safe and is back with her family, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Honey Lashae Savage had been last seen near 1800 NE 48th Court, at around 8 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the neighborhood where Savage lives.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but they will continue to investigate.

