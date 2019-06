MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was found safe after being reported missing in Margate.

Margate Police said Eileen Figueroa was last seen along the 1000 block of Southwest 51st Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

On Friday morning, police said Figueroa returned home and is safe.

