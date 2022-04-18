PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located an endangered 45-year-old man who went missing out of Pembroke Pines.

Patrick Anthony Godson was reported missing after leaving his residence in Pembroke Pines, April 12.

UPDATE: Patrick Anthony Godson has been located in Sunrise, and is in good health. Thank you to our community & news media partners for your assistance. https://t.co/VjGv2HrEyt — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 19, 2022

On Monday morning, Godson advised his mother over the phone that he did not know where he was and that he was in danger and could not go outside.

Police announced on Twitter that the was safely found, April 19.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.