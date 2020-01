FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing endangered man from Fort Lauderdale has been found safe.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 69-year-old Gerald Wolf was last seen along the 1900 block of Northeast 56th Street, Wednesday.

Investigators said Wolf was found safe on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.