MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing out of Miami.

City of Miami Police said 82-year-old Mercedes Llanes was reported missing on Saturday from 1136 NW 31st St.

We need assistance in locating 82 yr old Mercedes Llanes. She was reported missing today, 6/27/20 from 1136 NW 31 St. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light pink pants & black sandals. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/OHK1FRrD1Y — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 28, 2020

On Tuesday, police said Llanes was found in the Wynwood area and has since been reunited with her family.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.