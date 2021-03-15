Missing elderly woman out of Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 68-year-old woman who went missing out of Miami has been found.

Alba Salmeron was reported missing from the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, Sunday.

UPDATE: We’ve located Alba Salmeron. Thank you for all of the retweets. https://t.co/8mf7w1CE1u — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday, authorities said she was recovered in good health.

