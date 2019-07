MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have located an elderly woman who went missing from her home.

According to investigators, 73-year-old Sarah Agripina Pantin was last seen in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and Ninth Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

Sarah A. Pantin has been located. Thank you all. https://t.co/oi74JJeifH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 22, 2019

On Monday morning, police confirmed Pantin was found safe and reunited with her family.

