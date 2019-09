PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing elderly woman who went missing in Plantation has been found safe and uninjured.

Plantation Police said Jertha Saint Leger, 72, was last seen along the 10700 block of Northwest Fifth Street, at around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

She was found just after 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

