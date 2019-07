MIAMI (WSVN) - A missing Miami elderly man has been found safe and in good health.

Officials said 82-year-old Isidro Crucet disappeared from the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Third Street on Monday evening.

Isidro Crucet has been located in good health. Thanks to all who assisted in locating him. https://t.co/UorpWdbf6z — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 30, 2019

He was found in good health at around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.