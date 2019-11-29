Missing elderly Miami man found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said an elderly man from Miami who went missing from his home has been safely recovered.

According to City of Miami Police, Jose Urquia, 85, had been last seen along the 2100 block of Northwest 32nd Street, Friday.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, khaki pants and a gray cap.

Update: Mr. Urquia was located and reunited with his family. https://t.co/pNlB4CYYs5 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 30, 2019

Police said the 85-year-old’s disappearance is not suspicious because he walked away from his home.

Just after 8 p.m., police confirmed Urquia was located and reunited with his family.

