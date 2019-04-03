Missing elderly man with dementia found at Sunrise gas station

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - An elderly man with dementia who went missing in Tamarac has been found at a Sunrise gas station, deputies said.

Allan Hirschberg has been located, and will be reunited with his family. Thank you to the observant passer-by who saw him at a gas station in Sunrise and notified @SunrisePoliceFL. https://t.co/cdZ4WuiJ6e — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 4, 2019

The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed they found 84-year-old Allan Hirschberg around 10 p.m., Wednesday.

BSO said a passerby saw Hirschberg at a Sunrise gas station and called authorities.

He will soon be reunited with his family, BSO said.

