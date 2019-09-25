Missing elderly man who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood has been safely recovered at Mercy Hospital, police said.
According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Miguel Gonzalez had been last seen in the area of Southwest Ninth Street and Second Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.
Investigators said Gonzalez has Alzheimer’s.
Just after 11:30 p.m., police confirmed he had been found safe at the hospital.
