Missing elderly man who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood has been safely recovered at Mercy Hospital, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Miguel Gonzalez had been last seen in the area of Southwest Ninth Street and Second Avenue, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said Gonzalez has Alzheimer’s.

UPDATE: Mr. Gonzalez was safely recovered at Mercy Hospital. https://t.co/JgpA5vhE6y — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 26, 2019

Just after 11:30 p.m., police confirmed he had been found safe at the hospital.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.