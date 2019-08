MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man who went missing in Miami has been found.

According to City of Miami Police, 78-year-old Juan Garcia was last seen along the 7700 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Friday.

Update: Mr. Juan García has been located in good condition. https://t.co/pcYG8xChZi — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 6, 2019

Tuesday morning, police confirmed Garcia was found in good condition.

