HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have confirmed an elderly man who went missing in a Hialeah neighborhood was safely located.

According to Hialeah Police, 85-year-old Gaudelio Aguiar walked away from his home along the 4100 block of East Ninth Lane, at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

Neighbors told police they saw Aguiar at the corner of East Ninth Lane and 42nd Street, just before 6 a.m.

Investigators said Aguiar suffers from dementia and bipolar disorder, and he has a pacemaker.

Just after 7 p.m., police said Aguiar was safely recovered and was reunited with his family.

